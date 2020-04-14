Mumbai: Six more staffers at Sushrusha Hospital test positive

Over 90 health professional in Mumbai have contracted the infection so far. (Representational Image) Over 90 health professional in Mumbai have contracted the infection so far. (Representational Image)

Two doctors and four nurses of Dadar-based Shushrusha Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. So far, eight staffers of the hospital have been afflicted by the infection.

After two nurses from the hospital tested positive on April 10, the BMC had directed the hospital to stop new admission and put 28 other nurses on quarantine and sent their samples for tests.

On Sunday, the BMC shifted 100 hospital staffers to a civic-run quarantine centre at Dharavi and its doctors to Mahim’s Sai hospital. However, after complaints of inadequate facilities all staffers and doctor were shifted to a quarantine centre at Ruparel College hostel where they are set to undergo tests for the virus. Currently, the hospital has closed its OPD and stopped new admissions.

Over 90 health professional in Mumbai have contracted the infection so far.

