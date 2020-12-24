Mumbai: Six months after man reported missing, two arrested for his murder

Sable was taken to a secluded spot in Aarey Colony where he was beaten to death, police said.

Six months after a man was reported missing by his family members, his friend and another person were arrested for his murder on Wednesday. Ravi Sable had been reported missing in June at the Aarey police station.

According to police, Sable and his friend, Mubarak Sayyad, had a fight a few days before the former was reported missing. Sayyad resided with Sable in a chawl near JVLR road in Jogeshwari.

Sayyad had become friends with a girl in the same area and would chat with her often, police said. Sable, too, became friendly with the girl, after which she started ignoring Mubarak, police said. Mubarak then decided to kill Sable with the help of his friend Amit Sharma, police said. In June, they took him to a secluded spot in Aarey Colony where they beat him to death, police said.

Later, they smashed his head and mobile phone, stripped his body and threw it into a gutter so that it could not be found, police said.

When Sable did not return home for a few days, his family approached the police.

An officer said, “Initially, the fight between the duo was not known. However, after we received information about it, we used technical intelligence to solve the case.”

