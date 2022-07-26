scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Mumbai: Six minors sexually assault 13-year-old boy, booked under POCSO

The accused allegedly shot videos of the assaults and used them to blackmail the victim, the police said

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 3:40:28 pm
Juvenile Justice Board, indian expressThe accused will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. ( Representational File Photo)

Six minor boys were apprehended in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on separate occasions, police said. The accused allegedly shot videos of the assaults and used them to blackmail the 13-year-old. The matter came to light after one of the videos was circulated on WhatsApp and came to the attention of the victim’s uncle, who informed the police.

All the accused, between 14 and 16 years of age, were booked on Monday under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

According to the police, the accused and the victim stayed in the same chawl. The sexual assaults began in March this year, when the 13-year-old was assaulted by one of the accused while another accused took a video, and went on till June, police said. The other five accused then allegedly used this video to blackmail the victim and sexually assaulted him.

According to the police, the 13-year-old said that he did not say anything at home because the accused had threatened to beat him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

An FIR has been registered against the six accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) and 67 b (transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act, and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes) of the POCSO Act.

More from Mumbai

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
Senior Advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits as Punjab Advocate General

Senior Advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits as Punjab Advocate General

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement