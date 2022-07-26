Mumbai: Six minors sexually assault 13-year-old boy, booked under POCSO

Six minor boys were apprehended in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on separate occasions, police said. The accused allegedly shot videos of the assaults and used them to blackmail the 13-year-old. The matter came to light after one of the videos was circulated on WhatsApp and came to the attention of the victim’s uncle, who informed the police.

All the accused, between 14 and 16 years of age, were booked on Monday under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

According to the police, the accused and the victim stayed in the same chawl. The sexual assaults began in March this year, when the 13-year-old was assaulted by one of the accused while another accused took a video, and went on till June, police said. The other five accused then allegedly used this video to blackmail the victim and sexually assaulted him.

According to the police, the 13-year-old said that he did not say anything at home because the accused had threatened to beat him.

An FIR has been registered against the six accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) and 67 b (transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act, and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes) of the POCSO Act.