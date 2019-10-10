Mumbai: Six, including four minors, injured in fire in Wadala building

Six people, including four minors, were severely injured after a two-storey building in Wadala caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was allegedly caused by a spark in a high-tension wire over the building, fire officials said.

Advertising

According to BMC fire officials, the fire was reported at around 2 pm in the Ashtavinayak building in Ganesh Nagar in Wadala East. “We sent a team…which managed to control the fire in the building that had started on the first floor. It was caused by a spark in a high-tension wire over the building,” a senior officer said. “The building is illegal and in the buffer zone of Tata Power’s high tension wire.”

Three, including two minors, were rushed to KEM hospital in Parel for treatment. One-and-a-half-year-old Ansh Alankar suffered 100 per cent burns and is critical. “We have shifted him to the intensive care unit,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital. Two-year-old Swara Pandurang Chikate suffered 25 per cent burns, but is stable, while her mother, Jagruti Pandurang Chikate (36) suffered 45 per cent burns. “…She is stable,” Deshmukh said.

Three others were taken to Sion Hospital, where they are being treated for severe burns. “Five-year-old Dipti Khargavkar has suffered 30 to 35 per cent burns, and her mother, Jayashree Khargavkar (40) has suffered 40 to 45 per cent burns. Three-year-old Khushi Chikate has suffered 10 to 15 per cent burns,” a doctor at the hospital said.

“We have kept them under observation and a report on their condition is awaited.”