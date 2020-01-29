Mumbai: Coming up Six floodgates to prevent waterlogging in Kalanagar, Kherwadi

The BMC will soon begin the tendering process and provision for the project will be made in the upcoming civic budget, officials said while adding that the ongoing Metro 3 corridor work has damaged the drainage system at BKC, resulting in the area requiring more than one floodgate. The BMC will soon begin the tendering process and provision for the project will be made in the upcoming civic budget, officials said while adding that the ongoing Metro 3 corridor work has damaged the drainage system at BKC, resulting in the area requiring more than one floodgate.

The BMC plans to install at least six floodgates to prevent waterlogging in Kalanagar and Kherwadi areas of Bandra East.

Several areas of Bandra East, especially Kalanagar, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Kherwadi and Government Colony, have witnessed consistent waterlogging during the last three monsoons.

Now, with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who stays at Kalanagar, taking over as the chief minister and the area witnessing frequent VIP movement, the BMC plans to stop the entry of high tide water from drains in the area. To ensure this, it has chosen six locations — Nandadeep Culvert, Dharavi Road, MMRDA Office and three spots near BKC Metro station — to set up floodgates.

“There are 42 minor and major drains in H-east ward that drain out rainwater to Arabian Sea. Since the last three years, the problem of flooding has increased and streets of Kalanagar and Kherwadi get flooded for hours. Since Kalanagar and Kherwadi are shaped like saucers, rainwater enters these areas during high tide. The rainwater does not recede and streets face waterlogging,” an official from the storm water drain department said.

“Thus, besides widening the existing drains, we have also decided to set up floodgates,” he added. The official explained that during high tide, the floodgates would be shut and the water pumped out into major drains that empty into Mithi river and Vakola nullah.

The BMC will soon begin the tendering process and provision for the project will be made in the upcoming civic budget, officials said while adding that the ongoing Metro 3 corridor work has damaged the drainage system at BKC, resulting in the area requiring more than one floodgate.

Further, the civic body is working on building two box drains along the Western Express Highway (WEH). “While work on one drain box has been completed, work on the other is yet to begin, as we are awaiting permission from the traffic police… the project requires digging near WEH. A 3.5-km major drain that runs along WEH (from Milan Subway to Kalanagar) and empties into Mithi river, has also been taken up for widening work,” an official said.

