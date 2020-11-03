Mumbai: Six drivers of bike-taxi service charged for ‘ferrying passengers without permit’

“During inquiry, we learned they are employees of the newly-launched Rapido bike-taxi service,” an officer said. (Representational)

The Mumbai traffic police on Monday charged six drivers of the bike-taxi service Rapido for allegedly ferrying passengers without appropriate permissions, and seized their vehicles.

The services, which started three days ago, were disrupted after the traffic police appealed to people to not book any bike-taxis through Rapido’s application, as the government has not approved any transportation services for bikes.

According to traffic authorities, the six bikers, travelling between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Santacruz, were stopped and asked to show permissions to transport passengers. As they did not have any, the police charged them under sections 66(1) (necessity of permits) and 192 (A) (using vehicles without registration) of the Motor Vehicles Act, after which their bikes were seized as well.

“During inquiry, we learned they are employees of the newly-launched Rapido bike-taxi service,” an officer said. In a press release, authorities added that Rapido is an online app that has not been approved by the government, and no one should book a bike-taxi through their app, or use their two-wheelers for passenger transport.

Officials also warned people against renting their bikes for such services, and said legal action will be taken against defaulters.

“We have been receiving complaints that they are operating without necessary permissions, so traffic diversions across Mumbai were instructed to take action against them,” an officer said.

