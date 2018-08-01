Mumbai: Six cholera cases recorded this month

Mumbai recorded 634 malaria and 60 confirmed dengue cases, but civic officials claim there are at least 995 more patients suspected to have dengue. (File) Mumbai recorded 634 malaria and 60 confirmed dengue cases, but civic officials claim there are at least 995 more patients suspected to have dengue. (File)

With the advent of monsoon, the city recorded six cholera cases this month, with most patients diagnosed sporadically from different regions except E-ward (Byculla-Nagpada-Madanpura) that reported three cases.

The cases this year are significantly high. In July 2017, only one cholera patient was diagnosed in Mumbai. According to World Health Organisation, while the disease is no longer mandatory to notify under International Health Regulations, government has to monitor each case to avoid it from spreading.

According to civic officials, the fresh cholera cases came up in Nagpada area (E Ward), Mulund (T ward), and Kurla (E ward). Three cases were earlier reported in Dhana Bunder (B ward), Byculla prison and Hathibaug (E ward).

In the latest case, a 24-year-old migrant worker shifted to Mumbai in first week of July and developed lose motions within a day in Mulund, where he was residing with his brother. “It is suspected that he contracted the infection in Bihar, his native state,” a health officer said. The migrant labourer has been admitted to Sion hospital immediately for treatment. Over 2,000 residents in his neighbourhood in Mulund have been screened for similar symptoms. “He has been discharged and has started working,” the civic official said.

Another 32-year-old Nagpada woman, who lives behind JJ Hospital, was diagnosed with cholera last week. “The entire family ate outside and suffered lose motions. But only her stool culture came positive for the infection. Everyone else in family is stable,” a BMC official said.

In the third case, a man from Kurla has been diagnosed with cholera. “But the patient has been discharged and is stable,” civic official said.

In the past cases, a 26-year-old male prisoner was diagnosed with cholera from Byculla prison, a 42-year-old Hathibaug resident was admitted in Kasturba for cholera and a 50-year-old from Dhana Bunder was admitted to Nair hospital.

“Usually these cases come in clusters. Even in Byculla prison, we expected more cholera patients, but tests showed no one else had the bacteria. For precautionary measures, we had distributed doxycycline tablets to inmates and staffers,” a civic official from E ward said.

Meanwhile, a committee constituted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to study deaths due to leptospirosis had found that so far, Mumbai had five confirmed deaths due to the bacterial infection. Since June, at least seven deaths were suspected due to the disease. “We analysed the medical records. In some cases patient had leptospirosis but died due to other medical parameters,” an official from health department said. In addition, Mumbai recorded 634 malaria and 60 confirmed dengue cases, but civic officials claim there are at least 995 more patients suspected to have dengue.

