Mumbai: Six arrested for stabbing man to death

The accused believed Maruti Gawali performed black magic on their father that led to his death a month ago.

THE MUMBAI police on Wednesday said they have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man, who was stabbed to death in Mulund (west) on October 2. Two of the accused are brothers, who allegedly hatched the plot to kill Maruti Gawali. They believed he had “performed black magic” on their father resulting in his death a month ago.

The police said they had planned to kill three more persons they believed were behind their father’s death, who died of natural causes.

DCP (zone VII) Prashant Kadam said they arrested Deepak (38) and Vinod (30), siblings, both of who have police cases against them.

As per the police, the duo, who were looking for someone to carry out the killing, got in touch with Sonu Shaikh (30) alias Shahnawaz, who has a small liquor shop.

“Shaikh introduced the brothers to Asif Shaikh (28), Mohinuddin Ansari (27) and Aarif Khan (30), residents of Deonar-Govandi areas, who carried out the killing for Rs 70,000,” Kadam said.

Kadam said the brothers wanted to kill four persons, including Gawali, who earned a living by selling cutlery on the roadside. The accused stabbed him and fled the spot.

