Mumbai: Site supervisor, contractor arrested; toll rises to six

A site supervisor and contractor hired for the construction work at a parking lot of a 20-storey Worli building were arrested Sunday for alleged culpable homicide, a day after five men working at the under-construction site, allegedly without adequate safety measures, died after falling off the 19th floor following a lift crash. A sixth worker, who had sustained injuries in the incident, succumbed Sunday taking the toll to six.

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, site supervisor Swapnil Mahamunkar and contractor Mukeshbhai Parsia at Laxmi CHS building, near Worli’s BDD Chawl, have been booked under section 304 (2) of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Laxmi CHS has been built by Lalit Ambika builders.

The building’s construction was almost complete but some work related to its parking lot was underway, police said. Several people have been residing in the building since last year.

“The six men were standing on a lift made of weak wooden plywood. They were not given a safety helmet or safety nets or safety belts. The plywood broke due to overweight and they fell,” a police officer from NM Joshi Marg police station said. The incident occurred around 5.45 pm Saturday.

“The two accused had complete knowledge that their ignorance towards safety could lead to the death of labourers and hence culpable homicide is applied,” Pradip Bhosale, senior inspector of Worli police station, said.

The deceased have been identified as Chinmay Mandal, Bharat Mandal, Laxman Mandal, and Avinash Das, from West Bengal, and Anilkumar Yadav and Abhay Yadav from Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, Suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA from Worli, visited the site to oversee rescue operations.