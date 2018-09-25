Mumbai: Sion hospital runs out of linen stock, surgeries postponed

Surgeries were affected in Sion hospital on Monday due to shortage of linen. (Representational Image) Surgeries were affected in Sion hospital on Monday due to shortage of linen. (Representational Image)

Surgeries in Sion hospital took a hit on Monday, as there was a short supply of linen for patients.

In two departments, urology and general surgery, surgeries were postponed Monday. In the orthopaedic department, where a few elective procedures were delayed, patients already were on a three-month waiting list, said local corporator, Ashraf Azmi. On Monday, Azmi submitted a complaint to Additional Municipal Commissioner, Idzes Kundan.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a centralised laundry in Prabhadevi that has a capacity of 16,000 clothes per day and washes 50 per cent of Sion hospital’s linen, including patients’ clothes, bed sheets, pillow covers and uniform worn by doctors. The remaining 50 per cent is washed through a private laundry.

“The tender with the private laundry was over in July 2017. Since then it is under process. The BMC has not been able to contract a private laundry through a tender in the last 14 months,” Azmi said.

Dr Jayshree Mondkar, acting dean in Sion hospital, said, “Due to staff problems at the municipal power laundry during Ganpati celebrations and especially because of immersion, linen was not returned to the hospital.” She added that surgeries in operation theatres of urology and general surgeries were postponed. Each department conducts 30-40 surgeries every day.

By Monday afternoon, the linen was delivered by the Prabhadevi-based laundry. Hospital officials claimed the issue had been persistent since 2017, when the tender for the private laundry ended, forcing patients to remain in the same dress for a longer time than usual.

The BMC laundry also faced a huge staff crunch with 38 of 83 posts for staffers vacant, a letter submitted to Kundan stated. Eight washing machines are currently functioning, which are able to wash 7,000-8,000 clothes per day.

