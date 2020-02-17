Mumbai: Sion flyover to remain shut till Tuesday morning

The flyover connects Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The MSRDC started the repair work on Friday. The flyover connects Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The MSRDC started the repair work on Friday.

Sion flyover will remain closed till Tuesday morning as it undergoing repairs. The flyover, which was closed on Friday night, was set to open at 6 am on Monday. The traffic police issued a message on Sunday evening stating, “MSRDC has informed us that their work on Sion flyover needs to be continued till Tuesday early morning.”

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a structural audit conducted by IIT-Bombay in 2017 concluded that the flyover was in need of urgent repairs.

The flyover connects Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The MSRDC started the repair work on Friday. But on Sunday evening, the MSRDC informed traffic police that it needs to extend the closure as some work will not be finished by Monday morning.

