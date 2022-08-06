Mumbai: Traffic diversion every weekend on Sion Flyover Bridge

Due to work on the Sion Flyover Bridge, vehicular movement will be impacted every weekend from August 6 to October 17. Mumbai traffic authorities Friday said due to the joint replacement work for the bridge, undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), vehicles would be diverted.

“In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, the traffic authorities have come up with the order. The diversion will start at every Saturday 17:00 Hrs to Monday Morning 06:00 hrs,” said an officer.

Here are the diversion that will be available:

North Bound (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road)

1. Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction towards Four Lane Road, take another right turn for Wadala Bridge, Barkat ali Naka, Chatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road (Sewri-Chembur Link Road], Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road, and shall proceed by Ahuja bridge towards Thane or New Mumbai.

2. Heavy vehicles coming from South Mumbai towards Arora Junction will now be able to take a right turn.

3. Heavy vehicle coming from Mazgaon Reay Road Kalachowki by Four lane Road will be asked to take a left turn under Wadala Bridge and proceed towards Barkat ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and towards Thane and New Mumbai.

4. Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or South Mumbai via BPT road shall go by Shiwari Link Road-Wadala anik Depot -Ahuja Bridge, towards Thane and New Mumbai.

5. Vehicle coming towards Sion Hospital Junction should take a left turn at Sion Hospital Junction and go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim and Bandra.

6. Heavy vehicles that were taking a left from Sion Circle to go towards road No-6 (R.L. Kelkar Marg), should take a left turn at Deshpande Chowk and go towards Sion railway station, L.B.S. road towards Kurla west or Bandra

7. Heavy Vehicles coming from Mahim Kumbharwada towards Sion hospital junction shall take a right turn to go towards M.G.Road – four lane road-right turn at Wadala Bridge to go towards Barkat ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti park Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and to go towards Thane and New Mumbai.

South Bound (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road)

1. Heavy vehicles coming from Eastern Expressway South Bound and want to go towards Bandra shall take a right turn and proceed through Santacruz-Chembur Link road-Surve junction through L.B.S. Road and go towards Kacharpatti and Bandra.

2. Heavy vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai taking a left turn from Eastern Express Highway shall proceed through Wadala-Anik depot, Shanti Nagar to Free way and through BPT road shall go towards South Mumbai.

3. Vehicles coming from Thane & Navi Mumbai through Eastern Express High-Way shall take the right turn at BKC Connector Bridge towards Bandra, Worli, Dharavi and South Mumbai.