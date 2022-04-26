Mumbai: Single-day Covid cases breach 100-mark first time since March 2

After the ebbing of the third wave and nearly over a month later, Mumbai recorded a sharp rise in the number of single-day cases with over 100 cases being clocked on Tuesday. With a daily positivity rate of 1.4 per cent, Mumbai recorded 102 Covid-19 cases. The last time the city recorded 100 cases was on March 2.

On Monday, fresh Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 45. At present, the active cases from the city stand at 549, out of which 19 are hospitalised.

In the last week — on April 20 and 21 — the city had recorded close to 100 cases, 98 and 91 cases, respectively. Post the rise in cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had asked its ward officials to remain vigil and increase testing and strengthen the contact tracing exercises.

Healthcare worker administers Covid vaccine at a centre in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Healthcare worker administers Covid vaccine at a centre in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai also continued to record more than half of the state’s new Covid-19 infections. On Tuesday, across the state, 153 cases were recorded, out of which Mumbai accounted for 66 per cent of the cases.

While Mumbai did not record any Covid-related death in the last 24 hours and the toll remained unchanged at 19,562, there were four Covid-19 related fatalities recorded in the state on Tuesday.

The city has been recording a rise in the daily number of cases since April 18, when only 34 cases were recorded, with 84, 98, and 91 cases on the following days.

The daily test positivity rate in the city was above one per cent at 1.4% on Tuesday. After the third wave receded, the positivity rate had gone below 1 per cent on February 12, following which, there was a downward trend in the city. As many as 7,240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the daily testing is below 10,000 samples in the city. The BMC has asked all the 24 ward officers to be alert and increase testing, surveillance, contact tracing, strict implementation of home isolation protocols and booster doses to the eligible population.