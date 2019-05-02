Mumbai: Singer’s domestic help found dead at high-rise

A 52-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high rise, where she was employed as a domestic help, in Goregaon on Wednesday.

Advertising

The police said the woman, identified as Anjali Ramesh Santra, was employed at the residence of singer Aneek Dhar — a jury member at reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The incident took place around 2 pm in Sadadhan Co-operative Society, when Santra went for a bath in the common washroom.

“She was inside the washroom for a long time and didn’t answer repeated knocks on the door. Following this, Dhar’s wife asked the building watchman to enter the washroom from the duct. The watchman did so but Santra was nowhere to be found. They then started looking for her at the ground floor, where she was found dead,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.

Advertising

She was rushed to Shatabdi hospital, where she was declared dead on admission.

“Santra was employed by the family as a domestic help on April 1 through an agency. As she was not doing her work properly, the employer had complained to service provider and asked for a replacement,” the officer said, adding that no suicide was found.

The police are trying to contact Santra’s family member who are based in West Bengal.