Mumbai: Silent protest tomorrow at Azad Maidan against ‘errors’ in draft DP

A SILENT protest will be held at Azad Maidan opposite the BMC headquarters on Monday against the “errors” in the city’s revised final draft DP 2034. Members of Watchdog Foundation along with other NGOs and citizens will be part of a peaceful protest. The members plan to tear sheets of the DP draft and “felicitate” 520 employees of the DP department with roses. The protest is expected to have around 5,000 people.

Last year, the state government had announced the scrapping of the DP after Mumbaikars, activists and urban planners pointed out grave errors in it. Members who will be part of the protest claim that despite the scrapping, the rectified DP too continues be riddled with errors.

“We will be protesting against some of the errors, including the development of NDZs, Aarey Colony, improper marking of many historical buildings and landmarks,” a statement by the foundation said. The final draft of the DP is open to suggestions till July-end.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App