Mumbai: Signature campaign in support of students wearing hijab in Karnataka

Amid the ongoing controversy over the hijab row in colleges of Karnataka, a signature campaign in support of hijab was carried out in Madanpura and Bhiwandi on Tuesday.

“Today’s gathering was undertaken to showcase our support to the girls from Karnataka who are fighting for their right to wear the hijab. Wearing of the hijab is a right that has been given by the Constitution and we are hurt by this unnecessary controversy that has been created over this issue,” said Samajwadi Party’s South Mumbai area head Sohail Khan.

A large number of hijab-clad women gathered at Madanpura to voice their support for wearing a hijab. More than 500 women gathered at the site on Tuesday, added their signatures to the campaign and left the premises.