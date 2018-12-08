Mumbai: SIES organises two-day seminar for women

Written by Shivani Kava

Advertising

The gender sensitisation cell of SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sion (west), along with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, organised a two-day seminar on “holistic health and well being of women” on the college premises from Friday.

On the first day, the seminar was attended by Mickey Mehta, a leading holistic health guru and Sunanda Pawar, the trustee of the Agricultural Development Cell, Baramati.

Mehta started off by throwing light on how women have suffered inferiority complex over the ages. “Women are more powerful than men. If men have muscular strength then woman have the strength of endurance,” he said. “Healing is nothing but synchronising with the clock of nature. Woman is the perfect representation of nature and spiritually woman is Shakti.”

Pawar said rural women were far behind when it comes to personal hygiene. “Most women in villages still use cloth, instead of sanitary napkins during menstruation. Upliftment of rural women will uplift our country,” she said.

She also spoke about her initiative, Bhimthadi Jatra, to help women’s self help groups generate income.