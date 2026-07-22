Mumbai siblings outshine over 2,000 students at Singapore Math Olympiad, win 5 medals

Two Mumbai siblings, Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian and Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian, have won a total of five medals – four silver and one bronze – outshining over 2,000 students at Singapore Math Olympiad.

Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian and Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian from Mumbai’s Don Bosco International High Schools were chosen out of hundreds of students to take part in the invitation-only Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2026.

Competing with other 2,285 top-performing students from 40 countries and territories, the sibling duo bagged four silver and one bronze medals.

While Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian, who won three silver medals, is a Class 7th student at Don Bosco, Vedanshika studies in Class 3rd in the same school and won one silver and bronze each.