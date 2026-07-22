Mumbai siblings outshine over 2,000 students at Singapore Math Olympiad, win 5 medals

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Two Mumbai siblings, Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian and Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian, have won a total of five medals – four silver and one bronze – outshining over 2,000 students at Singapore Math Olympiad.
Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian and Vedanshika Abhinandan Tulsian from Mumbai’s Don Bosco International High Schools were chosen out of hundreds of students to take part in the invitation-only Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2026.
Competing with other 2,285 top-performing students from 40 countries and territories, the sibling duo bagged four silver and one bronze medals.
While Hrishikesh Abhinandan Tulsian, who won three silver medals, is a Class 7th student at Don Bosco, Vedanshika studies in Class 3rd in the same school and won one silver and bronze each.
At the olympiad, the siblings competed in an Individual Written Math Olympiad and two team events – Maths Warriors and Math Master Mind – and won the medals.
Both Hrishikesh and Vedanshika had taken part in three events – Individual Written Math Olympiad, Maths Warriors, and Math Master Mind, bringing honour to the state of Maharashtra.
Following the medal ceremony, the siblings displayed the Indian flag at the event.
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