Mumbai: 3 siblings found dead at Virar flat, decomposed bodies found. Cops suspect suicide

Three siblings were found dead in their rented flat in Virar (West) on Wednesday night, days after they allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison, police said. Their bodies were partially decomposed when police broke open the door following complaints from neighbours about a foul smell emanating from the apartment.

The deceased have been identified as Dipesh Mehta (52), his younger brother Kumar Mehta (50), and their sister Khevana Mehta (48). According to police, the siblings recorded a video before their deaths, citing prolonged health problems and financial difficulties.

The siblings lived on the 12th floor of the D wing of Garden Avenue in Global City, Virar (West), and had been staying in the rented flat for about a year.