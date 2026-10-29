Mumbai: 3 siblings found dead at Virar flat, decomposed bodies found. Cops suspect suicide

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Three siblings were found dead in their rented flat in Virar (West) on Wednesday night, days after they allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison, police said. Their bodies were partially decomposed when police broke open the door following complaints from neighbours about a foul smell emanating from the apartment.
The deceased have been identified as Dipesh Mehta (52), his younger brother Kumar Mehta (50), and their sister Khevana Mehta (48). According to police, the siblings recorded a video before their deaths, citing prolonged health problems and financial difficulties.
The siblings lived on the 12th floor of the D wing of Garden Avenue in Global City, Virar (West), and had been staying in the rented flat for about a year.
A team from Bolinj police station reached the flat after neighbours alerted them and broke open the door. “Prima facie, it appears that the siblings may have consumed poison. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination and further investigation,” a police officer said.
Police said one of the siblings was suffering from paralysis, while another was undergoing treatment for cancer. The three were also suspected to be facing financial difficulties. A few days before the incident, one of the brothers had reportedly approached a relative, seeking financial assistance, an official said.
In the purported video, the siblings allegedly said that no one else was responsible for their decision and cited their health problems and financial difficulties. Police are examining the video and other evidence collected from the flat. The mobile phone and forensic evidence have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.
The Bolinj police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the siblings’ relatives have been informed.