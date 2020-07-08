Mumbai: Showers continue, moderate to heavy rain forecast for next 48 hours

Heavy rain along with strong winds lashed Thane district on Tuesday. (Photo by Deepak Joshi) Heavy rain along with strong winds lashed Thane district on Tuesday. (Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Intermittent moderate showers continued in Mumbai on Tuesday with India Meteoro-logical Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording 45.2 mm and the Colaba station 49.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Mumbai had been witnessing heavy rains since Friday. While the intensity of rain reduced on Monday, IMD on Tuesday forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy showers for the next 48 hours.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 30.2 mm of rain, while Colaba recorded 13.4 mm. Many parts of Mumbai – Cuffe Parade, Chembur, Mulund, Kandivali, Malad and Borivali – as well as Navi Mumbai and Thane, reported very heavy intense showers coupled with gusty winds on Tuesday afternoon.

Between 2 pm and 3 pm, Borivali recorded 50 mm of rain, followed by Kandivali (49 mm), Mulund (41.66 mm), Malad (37 mm) and Versova (31.25 mm).

One death, six wall and house collapses, 75 tree-fall incidents and 16 short-circuits were reported. The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from Ganesh lake in Chembur by the fire brigade.

According to IMD’s district forecast, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are very likely to get heavy rains at isolated places from Thursday to Saturday. “Intense clouds in Mumbai and around as seen from the radar and latest satellite images. South Konkan, too, is covered by clouds,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (Western Region), IMD.

With the last three days of incessant rainfall, 95,515 million litres of water or supply worth 24 days was added to the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai.

Due to active monsoon conditions, while the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, have experienced very heavy spell of rainfall in the last three days, the interiors of Maharashtra recorded moderate rainfall. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Alibaug in Raigad district recorded 54 mm of rainfall, while Palghar reported 64.4 mm and Kalyan 55 mm.

From July 1 to 5.30 pm on July 7, Mumbai has recorded 576.6 mm rain, which is 68.5 per cent of the month’s average rainfall (840.7 mm).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd