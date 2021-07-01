Mumbai: Shortage of doses hits vaccination, govt-run centres to stay shut on Thursday

People line up for vaccination at Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Shortage of Covid vaccines affected the inoculation drive across the city Wednesday with some centres forced to stay shut and several curtail the number of people they could immunise. In view of the shortage, all government-run Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai will now be shut Thursday, officials said.

In M West ward, covering Chembur, only two vaccination centres were functional on Wednesday. Medical officer Dr Bhupendra Patil said they initially expected a fresh stock by Tuesday but have been asked to wait until Thursday.

“We have very little stock left for tomorrow. Today, many centres could not be opened,” he said.

In L ward, covering Kurla, there are 16 government centres that carry 300 immunisations each. Dr Jeetendra Jadhav said Wednesday each centre reduced their immunisations to 100-200 jabs per centre. “We took stock of remaining vials and diverted a few to centres where there was zero stock to keep all centres running,” he said.

In Andheri West, too, the entire vaccine stock was exhausted Wednesday. “We usually open online slots on CoWIN by 5-6 pm. Today, we did not open a single slot for booking,” said medical officer Dr Ajit Pampatwar. By late evening, BMC took a call to stop the vaccination drive for all centres Thursday.

A total of 399 vaccination centres functional Wednesday, officials said. The city has witnessed a decline in inoculation by 64 per cent over the last three days.

On Wednesday, 63,579 immunisations were carried out. A day ago, Mumbai had immunised 97,846 people, down from 1.80 lakh on Monday. To date over 10 lakh people have been fully immunised in the city, which is eight per cent of the city’s population. A total of 43.1 lakh have received the first dose, which is 33 per cent of the total population.

Maharashtra has been assured over crore doses in July by the central government. For June, over 70 lakh doses were assured, but the stock received was much less, a state official said. Health minister Rajesh Tope said the state can conduct 10 lakh vaccinations a day and requested the Centre to increase the supply.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said they expected a fresh stock of vaccine vials by Wednesday or Thursday for Mumbai. “Since the stock was limited, we decided to only allow private centres to keep running on Thursday,” he said.

Private centres continue to have lakhs of doses in stock. Until June 22, the private sector in the state had 26 lakh doses in stock.