Mumbai: Shopowner held for murder of woman after tiff over price

A 30-year-old shopowner was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a homemaker in his shop at Nallasopara after an argument over a purchase turned violent. The man also claimed to have had sexual intercourse with the woman’s corpse before stuffing it into a sack and dumping it less than a kilometer away from his shop, police said.

The deceased, who was 32, lived with her family. Around 6 pm on June 27, she left home leaving her cellphone behind with her son to play a video game, and telling him that she was going to purchase vegetables. Her husband was not at home, the police said.

The woman first visited a sari shop and then headed to another store to buy a kitchen set. The shop is owned by Shiva Chaudhary, a native of Pali city in Rajasthan, who has been living in Nallasopara for the last year. The police said that he runs the shop alone and stays in its premises.

The woman, who was the sole customer in the shop at that time, baulked at the price Chaudhary quoted for a kitchen set. Their disagreement soon escalated into an abusive argument and got out of hand when the two began to assault each other, the police said. An enraged Chaudhary is alleged to have overpowered the woman, dragged her by her hair into his room inside the shop, and closed the shutter behind her.

“The accused slit the woman’s throat with a knife. After she died, the accused claimed to have had sex with her body,” said Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Gurjar of Local Crime Branch’s Vasai unit.

Chaudhary is then alleged to have waited for darkness to fall before wrapping the body in a large plastic gunny sack and dumping it inside a Mahindra pick-up truck parked on the road 500 m away.

Police said that Chaudhary left his shop between 2.30 am and 3 am on June 28 with the intention of concealing the sack.

“He knew the locality well and was aware the truck had been parked at the same spot for some time,” said Gurjar. After disposing the body, Chaudhary opened his shop a few hours later, the police said.

The body was discovered on Sunday night after local residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the truck and called the police. By then, the woman’s husband had also begun to search for her and informed the police of her disappearance.

Her identity was established after the police showed him the body found in the truck. Injuries on the body indicated the woman had been dumped in the truck after being killed elsewhere, the police said.

Police retraced the woman’s steps on Saturday evening and using CCTV footage discovered that she was last seen at Chaudhary’s shop.

