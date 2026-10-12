300 detained, Aaditya Thackeray says Mumbai stir will intensify

Aaditya and Amit Thackeray in front of Shivaji Park Police Station in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

The protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area in support of CJP’s stir against CEC Gyanesh Kumar intensified on Sunday evening after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS’s Amit Thackeray arrived with hundreds of supporters, triggering sporadic sit-ins and sloganeering.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR and detained 300 protesters, including activist Anjali Damania, who gathered at Shivaji Park. The Thackeray cousins slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and Maharashtra and sought the release of those detained.

Aaditya, joined by brother Tejas Thackeray, claimed police had attacked and manhandled Shiv Sainiks, including women, outside Sena Bhavan nearby. “We have appreciated Mumbai Police several times in the past (for the way they handled protests). However, they are acting like the Delhi Police now. If they behave like this, there will be protests everywhere. Maharashtra is not going to stop, and this is because of the local police,” he said. “I am giving a call to the entire Mumbai to come to Shivaji Park. This protest will not subside now. If you touch protesters, then the agitation will intensify till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” said Aaditya, who climbed atop a police vehicle with detained protesters inside.