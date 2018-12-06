Mumbai: Shivaji Park all set, followers pour in to pay tribute to Ambedkar

Mumbai’s Shivaji Park is all set for the 62th ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas’, which marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar held every year on December 6. A day before, people from across the state and the country started pouring in to pay tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhumi in Dadar.

Taking a cue from last year’s unusual rain because of Cyclone Okhi, this time the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for accommodation for nearly 10,000 people in seven schools at Shivaji Park.

A retired teacher from Kolhapur, S P Tharkar said, “I have come for the first time to pay homage to Babasaheb. There are four of us. It took us nearly an hour to pay tribute but volunteers from Dalit groups and the BMC had taken care of arrangements.”

About 5,000 volunteers from Samta Sainik Dal and Bharatiya Boudh Mahasabha were seen managing the crowd on Wednesday. Another Ambedkar follower, Pramod Shinde from Pune said, “This year I find the arrangements better. Last year, rain had played spoilsport and there was chaos all over Shivaji Park.”

Ashok Nagtilak, a volunteer, said, “For more than 20 years, we have been helping the police and the BMC manage the crowd. We have more than 5,000 volunteers, of which nearly 1,500 are women. From Shivaji Park to Chaityabhumi it is our volunteers who handle the crowd.”

Every year, lakhs of Ambedkar followers arrive at Chaityabhumi to pay tribute to Ambedkar.

Arrangements for them are provided at Shivaji Park, Rajgruh in Hindu Colony (Babasaheb’s residence), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Vadala and LTT in Kurla.