Death of 2-year-old from wrong jab: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Shivaji Nagar hospital owner

A month after a two-year-old died after allegedly being given the wrong injection in Shivaji Nagar, a sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail application of the hospital’s owner, stating that prima facie the hospital’s registration was not renewed and the nurse who administered the shot was not qualified.

On January 11, two-year-old Taha, was admitted to Noor Hospital by his parents as he was vomiting and had diarrhoea. Two days later, a doctor told his parents that Taha’s health was better and he could be discharged. However, the toddler passed away on January 13.

On January 13, the complaint filed by Taha’s father in Shivaji Nagar police station, said that two nurses were shirking responsibility of who would give an injection to Taha. Eventually, one of them gave him an injection meant for another patient. Soon, Taha’s health condition deteriorated and he passed away. The court said that the two-year-old lost his life due to ‘misapplication of drugs by an untrained nurse’.

In the pre-arrest bail plea filed by owner of the hospital, Sayyed Nasimuddin Ziaullah, it was submitted that he is a doctor by profession and was not present at the time of the incident. It was also claimed that the complaint was false and far from the truth.

The prosecution opposed the plea stating that the hospital was given a certificate of registration by the civic body under the Nursing Home Registration Act which was valid up to March 31, 2020. Ziaullah had not renewed the certificate. It was also submitted that the nurses did not have any training and yet they were employed by Ziaullah.

Additional sessions judge G B Gurao said that prima facie appears that Ziaullah did not renew the registration of the hospital.

“It reveals from the prosecution that the applicant had employed a minor girl as a nurse and that she was not trained as a nurse. It also appears that inspite of correspondence the administration of the hospital did not give information to the investigating officer about the doctor and nurses in the hospital,” the court said.

The court said that employing an untrained nurse shows that he had not taken proper care and was therefore ‘viciously liable’ for the act.

Shivaji Nagar police has filed an offence under section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) along with other charges.