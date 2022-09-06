Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers booked for tearing down BJP banners in Lower Parel

The Mumbai police have registered a case against five Shiv Sena workers for allegedly tearing down banners put up by BJP workers in the Lower Parel area of the city, said officials Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday but the case was registered late Monday after one of the BJP workers approached the N M Joshi Marg police station with a complaint.

“On Saturday, Shiv Sena workers led by Sanket Sawant tore down the banners put up by the BJP. Due to which there was an altercation between both the party workers,” said an officer.

The BJP workers had put up banners across the Lower Parel area in the run-up to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

After one of the witnesses informed the Mumbai police about the altercation, a team was sent to the spot and the dispute was solved.

“On Monday evening, one of the BJP workers went to N M Joshi Marg police station and lodged a complaint after which a case was registered under sections 143 (punishment) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Zone III), Yogesh Kumar.

The police added that Sawant has also been booked along with four others.