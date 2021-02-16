Mumbai: Shiv Sena to hold Shiv Sampark Abhiyan from Feb 24 to 27

Gearing up for the elections to municipal councils, zilla parishads and civic corporations next year, the Shiv Sena will reach out to voters through the Shiv Sampark Abhiyan from February 24 to February 27 across the state.

This was decided in a meeting held by Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday with the party’s senior leaders and district chiefs.

The Sena functionaries said the party aims to reach out to people and inform them about the government’s works in the past one year and thus strengthen its base in the rural areas.

“The program will be held between February 24 and February 27 in all villages and districts of the state. It is to strengthen the party base,” said Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP and the party’s secretary.

A Sena leader said the elections to over 90 local bodies, including municipal councils, zilla parishads and municipal corporations, will be held over the next year. “So, the year is crucial for the party. The local bodies polls will show how people view the government’s performance,” the leader added.

Another leader said two MLAs or MPs have been assigned to each district to carry out the program. “The MLAs or MPs will stay in the districts assigned to them and will interact with villagers and the party’s grassroots workers,” said the leader.