Mumbai Shiv Sena MLA makes contractor sit on waterlogged street, dumps garbage on him

Mumbai has been receiving torrential rains for the last 3 days. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali in Mumbai, Dilip Lande, made a contractor sit in a pile of garbage that was allegedly blocking drainage and causing waterlogging in the area.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. There, Lande and his supporters can be seen forcing a contractor to sit on a waterlogged street and asking workers to dump garbage on him.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali, Dilip Lande makes a contractor sit on water logged road & asks workers to dump garbage on him after a road was waterlogged due to improper drainage cleaning He says, “I did this as the contractor didn’t do his job properly” (12.6) pic.twitter.com/XjhACTC6PI — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

When asked as to why he resorted to such action, the MLA said, “It was this contractor’s job to clear that garbage which he didn’t do. This was resulting in waterlogging and was causing a lot of trouble to the local people. I did what I did because the contractor did not do his job.”

Mumbai has been witnessing torrential rains for the last three days, causing waterlogging in many areas of the city. It has clocked in 565.2 mm rain, more than the monthly average rainfall of 505 mm, in just the first 11 days of monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department expects rains to continue till Tuesday.