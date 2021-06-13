scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Mumbai Shiv Sena MLA makes contractor sit on waterlogged street, dumps garbage on him

MLA Dilip Lande said he resorted to such action because the contractor did not do his job, causing trouble to the local people.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 13, 2021 12:29:36 pm
Mumbai has been receiving torrential rains for the last 3 days. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali in Mumbai, Dilip Lande, made a contractor sit in a pile of garbage that was allegedly blocking drainage and causing waterlogging in the area.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. There, Lande and his supporters can be seen forcing a contractor to sit on a waterlogged street and asking workers to dump garbage on him.

When asked as to why he resorted to such action, the MLA said, “It was this contractor’s job to clear that garbage which he didn’t do. This was resulting in waterlogging and was causing a lot of trouble to the local people. I did what I did because the contractor did not do his job.”

Mumbai has been witnessing torrential rains for the last three days, causing waterlogging in many areas of the city. It has clocked in 565.2 mm rain, more than the monthly average rainfall of 505 mm, in just the first 11 days of monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department expects rains to continue till Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement