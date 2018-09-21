Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks govt to issue ordinance for construction of Ram Temple

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Prashant Nadkar Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Prashant Nadkar

The Shiv Sena on Thursday welcomed the Union government’s ordinance to criminalise triple talaq and asked it to issue an ordinance ordering the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to fulfill “at least one promise” made to Hindus at election time.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece, Saamana, the Sena said the ordinance was a good move by the Union government. “But it should not stop there. Those taking credit for banning triple talaq are the ones who have promised Hindus that they will build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and that has not been fulfilled yet,” said the editorial.

It added that due to coalition politics, the promises of a uniform civil code, repealing of Article 370 and construction of the Ram temple could not be fulfilled earlier, and the people understood this. “Now, you have governments in full majority at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. Then why is Lord Ram’s exile not yet over? The government made efforts to see the dawn of freedom in the lives of Muslim women by criminalising triple talaq. Now, it should ensure the sunrise of Hindu sentiments by constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” it added.

The Sena said notwithstanding a court verdict, there is a feeling that there should be a solution when it comes to Hindu sentiments as well. “The government should bring an ordinance for a Ram Temple and fulfil at least one promise made to Hindus,” it added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App