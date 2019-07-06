Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator assaults truckers carrying chicken

A day after Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was arrested for allegedly assaulting a National Highway Authority of India deputy engineer in Kankavli, a video of a Shiv Sena corporator assaulting truck drivers carrying chicken went viral on Friday.

Milind Vaidya, a former mayor of Mumbai and a corporator from Mahim, assaulted these drivers for allegedly parking their trucks illegally on Tulsi Pipe Road in Mahim. In the video shot by one of the party workers, Vaidya is seen slapping and using foul language against the drivers. Vaidya is seen saying: “Mahim residents … on their way to Mahim station … have to walk through the smell of these trucks filled with chicken. As BMC and the traffic authorities have not taken action again these truck drivers, I have decided to take law in my own hands…”