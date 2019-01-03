How come proposals for other plots were passed: BMC Opposition parties

ACCUSING THE Shiv Sena of allowing six plots reserved for public amenities to fall into private hands, the Opposition parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have questioned Sena’s stand after it passed proposals for acquisition of other plots which are similarly encroached.

On Wednesday, corporators alleged that the Sena has a vested interest in the six privately owned plots. They said that at the same meeting where the Sena rejected proposals to acquire the six plots, proposals were cleared for the acquisition of several other plots. The meeting was held on December 31.

The Sena-led Improvements Committee rejected proposals to acquire these six plots – five in Poisar (Kandivali) and one in Goregaon. The civic body has calculated the rehabilitation and purchase cost of these six plots, totalling 40,000 sqm, at Rs 257 crore. The plots were to be acquired for gardens, primary/secondary schools, municipal schools and roads as per the Development Plan (DP) 1991.

Opposition leader in the BMC Ravi Raja said, “The Sena says these plots were encumbered and it could not have been easy to get the encroachments cleared and hence the proposal was referred back. But at the same meeting, they cleared five other proposals for acquisition of plots in Bandra and Chembur.”

He said the Sena’s intention is to gift these six plots to their private owners. “They did not allow Opposition corporators to speak at the meeting.”

SP leader Rais Shaikh said, “As the Sena has now decided not to acquire plots that are reserved for public amenities especially for open spaces, this will be a disaster for a space-starved city where open space ratio per person is very poor. With this decision people will be deprived of open spaces. Sena is helping builders and cheating citizens.”

The purchase notices from the owners of these plots were sent to the BMC last year.

The Sena has found itself in troubled waters after Improvements Committee Chairman Dilip Lande decided to refer back the acquisition proposals for six plots. This was after Sena corporator Shraddha Jadhav suggested the municipal authorities should give a proper rehabilitation plan for those encroaching these plots.

Meanwhile, Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairman Yashvant Jadhav said,“BMC has not been given enough information regarding the plots such as how they are going to clear the encroachments. The proposals will be tabled again with complete details. We will not let the plots fall ino owner’s hands.