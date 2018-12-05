Mumbai: Shiv Sena accused of polarising voters

FOLLOWING THE Shiv Sena’s statement that compulsory sterilisation was required to control the Muslim population in the country, the Muslim legislators in the state have accused the party of hate-mongering and trying to polarise voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Advertising

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena had said that the Muslim population was rising at the speed of a bullet train and compulsory sterilisation is the only solution to it. The editorial had cited a recent report of the Border Security Force, according to which, the growth rate of the Muslim population in the border district of Rajasthan was higher than that of other communities.

Waris Pathan, the AIMIM legislator from Byculla, said: “Since the Sena does not have any other issues, it is trying to polarise voters ahead of the 2019 polls. Sena has failed on all issues despite being in power. So, it raised the Ram temple issue recently.”Abu Azami, the SP legislator from Mankhurd, Shivajinagar constituency, also slammed the Sena’s statement, saying it is false propaganda.

“The Muslim population was 20 per cent during the Mughal Raj and it is the same even today. It is an attempt to create hatred between Hindu and Muslims to polarise voters ahead of the polls. The Sena is trying to play the mandir-masjid politics but it will not work,” he added.

Advertising

Arvind Sawant, Sena MP and party spokesperson, said: “One of the major issues facing the country is the increasing population and the family planning policy that has been adhered to by the majority and not by the minority, especially Muslims. That is why, we

have been demanding that the uniform civil code should be introduced.”

Referring to Army chief Bipin Rawat’s comment made earlier this year on the rise of Muslim population in the Northeast, Sawant said: “If

the Army chief feels that the issue is very serious, then what is the government doing about it?”