Mumbai: Shifu Sunkriti; founder of ‘cult’ group to continue to face obscenity charge

The founder of Shifu Sunkriti, an alleged cult group, will continue to face the obscenity charge after a court rejected his plea seeking to drop the charge.

In 2017, Sunil Kulkarni was arrested by the Mumbai Police following a petition in the Bombay High Court filed by the parents of two women, aged 23 and 21, stating that he was running a “cult group and that he had hypnotised and enticed the women”.

The women, in their statements that are a part of the charge sheet, had denied this claim and made counter-allegations against their parents. Based on other evidence, however, police said Kulkarni could continue to face charges, including cheating, forgery, and obscenity, for his posts on Facebook, which allegedly had “sexual undertones”.

Kulkarni, who continues to be behind bars, had sought to drop the charge under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to obscenity and draws a maximum punishment of two years if it is a first offense and five if it is a second offense.

He had said witnesses had denied the allegations made by their parents, and that he should not be charged for obscenity. “…the concept of obscenity depends on … moral of contemporary societies. In judging the question of obscenity, the court …would try to place himself in the position of the author and …try to understand what the author seeks to convey and whether the work has any literary or artistic value,” the court said on the charge