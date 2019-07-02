Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Shifu Sunkriti; founder of ‘cult’ group to continue to face obscenity chargehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-shifu-sunkriti-founder-of-cult-group-to-continue-to-face-obscenity-charge-580983/

Mumbai: Shifu Sunkriti; founder of ‘cult’ group to continue to face obscenity charge

In 2017, Sunil Kulkarni was arrested by the Mumbai Police following a petition in the Bombay High Court filed by the parents of two women, aged 23 and 21, stating that he was running a “cult group and that he had hypnotised and enticed the women”.

Mumbai,Mumbai news, shifu sunkriti, shifu sunkriti case, shifu sunkriti cult group, shifu sunkriti founder,Sunil Kulkarni cult leader,  Sunil Kulkarni of Shifu Sunkriti Mumbai Police, Indian Express news
Sunil Kulkarni, who continues to be behind bars, had sought to drop the charge under Section 292 IPC, which relates to obscenity and draws a maximum punishment of two years if it is a first offense and five if it is a second offense. (File)

The founder of Shifu Sunkriti, an alleged cult group, will continue to face the obscenity charge after a court rejected his plea seeking to drop the charge.

In 2017, Sunil Kulkarni was arrested by the Mumbai Police following a petition in the Bombay High Court filed by the parents of two women, aged 23 and 21, stating that he was running a “cult group and that he had hypnotised and enticed the women”.

The women, in their statements that are a part of the charge sheet, had denied this claim and made counter-allegations against their parents. Based on other evidence, however, police said Kulkarni could continue to face charges, including cheating, forgery, and obscenity, for his posts on Facebook, which allegedly had “sexual undertones”.

Kulkarni, who continues to be behind bars, had sought to drop the charge under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to obscenity and draws a maximum punishment of two years if it is a first offense and five if it is a second offense.

He had said witnesses had denied the allegations made by their parents, and that he should not be charged for obscenity. “…the concept of obscenity depends on … moral of contemporary societies. In judging the question of obscenity, the court …would try to place himself in the position of the author and …try to understand what the author seeks to convey and whether the work has any literary or artistic value,” the court said on the charge

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tiwari alleges scam in building classrooms, Sisodia says arrest me or apologise to Delhi
2 Delhi: 95-year-old freedom fighter gets HC relief
3 Delhi records peak power demand