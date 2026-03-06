Shia group approaches Mumbai police against derogatory Khamenei post, seeks registration of FIR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Members of the Shia community have approached the Mumbai police, urging them to take action against an alleged objectionable post regarding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian leader who was recently killed in an attack by US-Israeli forces.
A formal complaint handed over to the police Thursday mentions a social media account purportedly from Gujarat that put up a video where the person is seen disrespecting the Ayatollah’s photo.
A Mumbai police officer said the office of the joint commissioner (Law and Order) has received the letter, and necessary action will be taken in the matter.
The letter by Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade president Abid Abbas Sayyed is addressed to the Maharashtra DGP, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the joint commissioner (Law and Order), among others.
In his letter, Sayyed said an individual identified as Vishal Goyal uploaded a video on social media with a photograph of the Ayatollah, which he said was disrespectful. Sayyed also mentioned a Gujarat registration plate of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle that purportedly belongs to Goyal and is seen in the video.
Sayyed said Khamenei is widely regarded by millions of Shia Muslims across the world, including a large population in India. “Any abusive remarks directed against such a revered religious personality are perceived as a direct attack upon the religious beliefs, dignity and sentiments of the Shia Muslim Community,” he said.
He requested the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the person on charges of outraging religious sentiments and causing enmity between communities.
The Mumbai police have been scanning social media platforms to ensure any content that could lead to law-and-order problems, considering the Iran–US Israel dispute, is taken down.
