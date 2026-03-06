Shia group approaches Mumbai police against derogatory Khamenei post, seeks registration of FIR

The letter by Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade president Abid Abbas Sayyed is addressed to the Maharashtra DGP, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the joint commissioner (Law and Order), among others. (AP Photo)

Members of the Shia community have approached the Mumbai police, urging them to take action against an alleged objectionable post regarding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian leader who was recently killed in an attack by US-Israeli forces.

A formal complaint handed over to the police Thursday mentions a social media account purportedly from Gujarat that put up a video where the person is seen disrespecting the Ayatollah’s photo.

A Mumbai police officer said the office of the joint commissioner (Law and Order) has received the letter, and necessary action will be taken in the matter.

The letter by Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade president Abid Abbas Sayyed is addressed to the Maharashtra DGP, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the joint commissioner (Law and Order), among others.