Mumbai: Shed complacency, reach out to those hit by drought, CM Fadnavis tells village heads

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday issued a stern warning to district administrations to shed their complacency in reaching out to people adversely affected by drought.

Fadnavis held a video conference with village sarpanches of Jalna and Aurangabad districts in Marathwada region. Issuing new directives, he said: “Tehsildars should directly report to the CM if they find the number of water tankers deployed in villages are less than sanctioned or required in drought-hit talukas. They should also closely monitor and report on the relief measures to ensure adequate water and fodder is provided in their talukas.”

Directing village sarpanches to become “pro-active”, the CM also told the district administration to consider the population Census of 2018 while providing drought relief measures. “Deployment of tankers should be commensurate with the increased population of villages.”

The directives were issued reportedly after several complaints were lodged from villages accusing district officials of planning drought mitigation measures on the basis of 2011 Census.

This, the complaints said, had caused a gap between the plans and the actual requirement, especially in the number of water tankers.