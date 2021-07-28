Mumbai: SIT formed to probe businessman’s complaint against Param Bir Singh

The Mumbai Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe two matters pertaining to businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal. In one case registered at Juhu police station, Agarwal was booked for allegedly making threat calls to another businessman. The second FIR of cheating and extortion was registered at Marine Drive police station on his complaint against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, five other police officials and two others.

Sources in the department revealed that Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimit Goyal, who is currently posted at Local Arms Department, will head the SIT.

Meanwhile, the serving officers who were named in the FIRs registered by Agarwal and his nephew Sharad have been transferred to Local Arms divisions, which is considered as punishment postings.

The officials who were shunted out included Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere, DCP Akbar Pathan, ACP Sanjay Patil, ACP Shrikant Shinde and police inspector Asha Korke.

“Manere’s name was mentioned in the second FIR registered at Kopri police station in Thane, and they were transferred to Local Arms, just to ensure they do not influence the investigation of the case,” said a senior IPS officer.