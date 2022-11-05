scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Fire breaks out in parcel van of Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express

The fire broke out at around 8.45 am in the parcel van (coach) next to the engine of the train that runs between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai.

The luggage compartment of the train caught fire. (Image source: ANI)

A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road station in Maharashtra on Saturday morning. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The Shalimar-LTT train departed safely Nashik Road Railway Station at 11.57 am.



“All passengers are safe,” chief public relations officer of the Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said. He added that the parcel van was being detached from the train and that the fire had already been extinguished

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:57:41 am
