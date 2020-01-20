Mumbai: Shabana Azmi’s driver booked, overtook vehicle on wrong side, say police

Police said while Kamat suffered abrasions, Azmi suffered injuries to her brain, spine and a fracture to her face. Police said while Kamat suffered abrasions, Azmi suffered injuries to her brain, spine and a fracture to her face.

A day after she was injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police booked veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s driver for rash and negligent driving.

Inspector Vishwajeet Kaigade of Khalapur police station said the accused, Amalesh Kamat, had not been arrested yet. According to police, Kamat overtook a vehicle from the wrong side and crashed into the back of a truck on the leftmost lane. Azmi was returning to Mumbai from Pune when the incident took place.

Police said while Kamat suffered abrasions, Azmi suffered injuries to her brain, spine and a fracture to her face. She is undergoing treatment.

