Mumbai: SGNP reopens today for walkers, guidelines issued

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (File)

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will reopen its gates for registered morning walkers starting October 15. The park was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown since March 31. Around 500 morning walkers visited the park before lockdown.

SGNP authorities issued guidelines on Wednesday. The park will be open for registered morning walkers (pass holders) from Thursday only for two hours — 5.30 am to 7.30 am. Also, no morning walkers will be allowed entry on Mondays. In addition, citizens above the age of 65, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 will not be permitted.

All registered morning walkers will not be allowed entry on day 1. Walkers will be segregated on the basis of their names on their passes. People whose first name begins with any alphabet between A and I will be in the first group and will be allowed on day 1, followed by names with alphabets from J to O on day 2, and R to Z on the third day.

Use of proper mask or face cover and sanitisers are a must for entering the national park. “People showing symptoms like fever, cough and flu are advised to abstain from visiting the park. Any visitor if found with such symptoms will not be permitted to enter and will be reported to the BMC Covid-19 centres,” read the guidelines.

Morning walkers whose passes expired during the lockdown can renew them from October 20 at the main gate between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm. Walkers will be allowed only on designated marked routes till the Tumnipada gate. Two routes have been earmarked and walkers will be permitted on those routes only, said the guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd