Mumbai: SGNP may open to morning walkers from Oct 1

The park has remained shut since March 31, when the lockdown began. (File)

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) may open to morning walkers from October 1. Around 500 morning walkers visited the park before the lockdown began, while on weekends, around 3,000 tourists visited the area.

The park has remained shut since March 31, when the lockdown began. “The park might be open for a limited time for morning walkers,” an officer from SNGP said. “Tourists will not be allowed in as of now. We have started preparations including minor repairs within the park, but the final decision lies with the state government.”

Physical distancing, sanitising and wearing masks will be compulsory, officials said. The park has lost substantial revenue due to the Covid-19 lockdown in peak summer months — March, April, May and June.

Meanwhile, the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will open for tourists from October 1. However, fewer tourists will be permitted per vehicle. The Forest Department is planning to open all wildlife parks for tourists from October 1, subject to local residents and the administration allowing it.

