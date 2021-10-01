Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually harassing, stalking ex-wife on social media

Personnel from the Oshiwara Police Station recently arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing and cyber-stalking his ex-wife on social media because he was angry with her over their divorce. The police seized his phone worth Rs 1 lakh and a SIM card suspected to have been used in the crime and have sent it to the forensic laboratory.

According to the police, the 23-year-old complainant, a costume designer, approached them earlier this week and lodged an FIR against her ex-husband. She told them that the two had met in college over five years ago, fell in love and had gotten married.

However, things didn’t go well for them and she accused him of fighting with her and assaulting her over petty issues and finally got divorced in March 2020.

But the accused, seeking revenge, started posting obscene comments about the woman’s character on her social media profile. The complainant ignored him at first but when the accused continued cyber-stalking her and kept posting obscene comments, she decided to approach the police.

“We arrested the accused Tuesday. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody for a day,” said Sanjay Bendale, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station.

An FIR has been registered under Section 354 (D) (Stalking), 509 (insulting modesty by act, word or gesture) of IPC and 67 A of IT Act for sending obscene content in electronic form.