Mumbai: Researchers study what ‘due process’ means to women who filed complaint

FIVE YEARS after the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act came into force, a group of researchers at the Resources Centre for Interventions on Violence Against Women, a field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, has taken up a study to understand what “due process” means to women who faced sexual harassment and filed a complaint in Maharashtra.

The five-month-long study, which began last month, will also include interviews with members of internal committees at workplaces and members of local committees in some of the districts, including Mumbai and Pune.

Dr Sandali Thakur, the research coordinator, said that so far, six to seven women have come forward and their interviews will be conducted by the end of this month. In February, a report will be submitted to the Maharashtra Commission of Women that is funding the study.

Thakur said the study was conceptualised as parts of one of its intervention researches to study laws related to violence against women. “The study will include interviews with aggrieved women (their identities will be kept anonymous), either face to face, over telephone or video calls, as well as members of the committees, to understand the nature of the due process, mechanisms and strategies used by the members in dealing with complaints and the role of external members of the internal committees, which we have seen are crucial to the committee,” Thakur said.

The Act seeking to address sexual harassment faced by women at workplace came into force on December 9, 2013.

A four-member all-women team of researchers has so far relied on word-of-mouth and social media for women to reach out to them, willing to speak about their experiences after a complaint was filed to see how the provisions of the Act are being implemented. “Reaching out to women survivors, in both urban and rural areas, is going to be difficult, since it is not easy to talk about abuse/harassment/violence that one has faced and to relive the trauma.

Also, if their experience with the internal committees/local committees has not been good, they are even less likely to talk,” Thakur said while talking about the challenges.

“We will also be looking at the preventive work that organisations are supposed to do, for example, educating employees about the Act through sensitisation workshops, etc,” she said.

Recommendations on the implementation of the Act will be part of the report submitted after the completion of the study in February.