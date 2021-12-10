Mumbai sex racket: Hotel staffer held, 5 women rescued

THE MUMBAI crime branch has arrested one person working at a hotel in Sakinaka for allegedly pushing women into sex work. The police rescued six women and are on the lookout for two other persons, including the owner of the hotel, allegedly involved in the racket.

An officer from unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch said that based on a tip off they sent a dummy customer to the hotel. The person was sent to a hotel room where a woman was waiting for him. The police team then entered the hotel and questioned the woman.

She told the police that she had been pushed into sex work and there were five other women living in a room near the hotel who were also forced into sex work. The police team found the five women and rescued them.

The police registered an FIR and arrested the manager of the hotel. During questioning it came to light that the hotel owner and another accused who were on the run were also involved. The police are on the lookout for the two accused.