Mumbai sex racket: Two minors among 4 rescued; 4 including minor’s father arrested

The Social Service Branch (SS Branch) of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police rescued four women, including two minors aged 15 and 16 years, from a sex racket. The SS Branch also arrested four persons, including the father of one of the minors, for pimping the women.

Officials of the SS Branch had received specific information that one of the accused, Rahul Thakur Verma, 29, supplies minor girls for prostitution. He used social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to contact customers.

Acting on the information, the SS Branch used a decoy customer to contact Rahul. As a part of the deal, Rahul asked for Rs 20,000 as advance and a few lakh rupees as full payment for the deal.

The decoy customer and Rahul met the women at a hotel in Goregaon (w) on October 16 around 2:20 pm. One of the minor girls arrived with her mother while the other came with her father.

Once the accused accepted the money from the decoy customer, the officials nabbed Rahul and his aides and rescued the women. The other arrested accused were identified as Jeetendra Gautam, 31, and his wife who police refused to name. The fourth accused is the father of one of the minor girls. The role of the second minor girl’s mother is under scrutiny.

While one minor girl hails from Mumbai and reached the hotel with her father, the other is from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Both the girls are from poor families.

The two adult women rescued, aged 22 and 26 years, are also from Mathura. All four have been sent to a woman’s shelter home in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered for pushing women and minors into prostitution and for human trafficking under appropriate sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.