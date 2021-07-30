Mumbai: Sex, extortion racket busted, minor among five held

Police have also recovered 250 obscene clips of men from them.

The CYBER police of the Mumbai Crime Branch has claimed to have busted an interstate sex racket with the arrest of four persons and the detention of a juvenile from three states. Police have also recovered 250 obscene clips of men from them.

According to police, the gang would impersonate women on social media and obtain obscene videos of men, which were later used for blackmail and to extort money from them. The 250 clips include those made by the gang and ones obtained from other sources, which were further sold.

“All victims are males. The accused were using Telegram to sell these clips. We have deactivated their account. If any person has been extorted by this gang, we appeal to them to contact us,” said deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Rashmi Karandikar.

The matter came to light last month when a model approached the cyber police with a complaint. Police began their investigation and learnt that the gang has been active since February.

Explaining their modus, a police officer said, “They made 12 fake social media profiles of women on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. They sent friend requests and created a bond with the male victims. They then tricked the men into doing an obscene act on video calls. The victims did not know that the gang had a screen recording application and were recording the act. After obtaining the video, they extorted money from them.”

The accused have been identified as Bhoj Raj, 18, from Maharashtra, Govind Khushwa, 24 from UP, who are both engineering students, and Saurabh Mondal, 20, and Sagar Kirtaniya,21, from Odisha, who are science students.

The fifth accused is a juvenile. They came together through social media, police added.