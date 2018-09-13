Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai: Several consumers complain about ‘inflated’ power bills

Mumbai: Several consumers complain about ‘inflated’ power bills

After the transfer of operations, this month’s bill was sent to consumers by Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. Several consumers, complaining that bills were inflated and calculated without taking meter readings, took to Twitter.

| Mumbai | Published: September 13, 2018 3:14:38 am
Officials from the Adani Electricity said the meter readings were not done as some employees had been on strike over their issues with Reliance Infra, before the change of guard took place.
Top News

Two weeks after the transfer of power distribution in Mumbai from Reliance Infra to Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), complaints have surfaced about inflated bills. After the transfer of operations, this month’s bill was sent to consumers by Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. Several consumers, complaining that bills were inflated and calculated without taking meter readings, took to Twitter.

A Bandra resident, on the condition of anonymity, said that her first bill from Adani was almost twice as much as her earlier bills. “My bill was sent without any meter reading. I don’t know how they calculated the bill amount,” she said.

Officials from the Adani Electricity said the meter readings were not done as some employees had been on strike over their issues with Reliance Infra, before the change of guard took place.

An AEML spokesperson said, “Due to internal agitation by employees over their past issues, certain meters couldn’t be read accordingly. As per MERC guidelines, we generated estimated bills based on last three months average consumption. If any customer has paid the bill with extra units on account of the same, it will be adjusted in next month’s bill, based on actual readings. Customer can send us photograph of their current meter reading to get revised bills.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Watch Now
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Buzzing Now
Advertisement