Mumbai: Several consumers complain about ‘inflated’ power bills

Officials from the Adani Electricity said the meter readings were not done as some employees had been on strike over their issues with Reliance Infra, before the change of guard took place. Officials from the Adani Electricity said the meter readings were not done as some employees had been on strike over their issues with Reliance Infra, before the change of guard took place.

Two weeks after the transfer of power distribution in Mumbai from Reliance Infra to Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), complaints have surfaced about inflated bills. After the transfer of operations, this month’s bill was sent to consumers by Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. Several consumers, complaining that bills were inflated and calculated without taking meter readings, took to Twitter.

A Bandra resident, on the condition of anonymity, said that her first bill from Adani was almost twice as much as her earlier bills. “My bill was sent without any meter reading. I don’t know how they calculated the bill amount,” she said.

Officials from the Adani Electricity said the meter readings were not done as some employees had been on strike over their issues with Reliance Infra, before the change of guard took place.

An AEML spokesperson said, “Due to internal agitation by employees over their past issues, certain meters couldn’t be read accordingly. As per MERC guidelines, we generated estimated bills based on last three months average consumption. If any customer has paid the bill with extra units on account of the same, it will be adjusted in next month’s bill, based on actual readings. Customer can send us photograph of their current meter reading to get revised bills.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App