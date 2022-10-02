scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Mumbai: Seven-year-old killed as electric scooter’s charging battery bursts at home

Police suspect the battery of the 2021-model scooter may have exploded because of overheating.

MumbaiWhile police said it was not clear since when the battery had been charging, the boy's family told reporters that it was plugged in around 2.30am. (Representative image/ file)

A seven-year-old boy has died after sustaining over 70 per cent burns when an electric scooter’s battery exploded at his home in the Vasai (East) suburb of Mumbai.

The explosion took place between 4.30am and 5am on September 23 in the Ram Das Nagar area when Shabbir Ansari and his grandmother were sleeping in a hall at their home. His father had plugged in the battery for charging before going to sleep in the bedroom. The boy’s parents were woken up by the loud sound of the explosion.

While his grandmother suffered minor injuries, Ansari sustained over 70 per cent burns and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed on Friday night.

“We have registered a case of accidental death. So far, we have not received any complaint from the family. The scooter is a 2021 model. An investigation is on,” inspector Sampat Patil from the Manikpur police station said.

Police suspect the battery may have burst because of overheating. But Ansari’s family members blamed the scooter manufacturer for the “faulty” battery.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 09:07:38 pm
