Mumbai: Seven Nigerian drug peddlers arrested, cops attacked

FOUR POLICEMEN and three alleged Nigerian drug peddlers sustained injuries after the latter opened fire on the police team that was conducting a combing operation at Byculla early Saturday. Seven drug peddlers were arrested in the operation.

During a search operation near Nirmal Park on Dr B A Road, the peddlers opened fire and four police personnel, along with three peddlers, sustained injuries. “We received a tip-off that some foreign nationals have assembled in Byculla to sell drugs. Accordingly, we laid a trap. As soon as one of our officers stepped ahead to inquire, one of the suspects opened fire. We then fired two rounds and arrested three accused,” said a police officer.

“Owing to the exchange of fire, the remaining peddlers fled… The police team gave them a chase and arrested four of them near Chinchpokli station,” the officer added.

The seven arrested have been identified as Crist Dayla (25), Don Okonoko (25), Chukoos Chukuvi (27), Chukuvaijeek Aniamvyu (41), Jewel Idaeke (40), Nanyamadi Okoroko (38) John Nonsa (22). The police are on the look out for four others who managed to flee.

Drugs worth Rs 21 lakh have been recovered from the accused, the police added. These included 550 gm of MD, 110 gm of brown sugar and 11 gm of cocaine. “We have also seized a foreign-made revolvers, three live rounds of bullets, 11 cellphones, a knife and Rs 41,000 in cash from them,” said an investigator. They have been booked under IPC and NDPS Act.