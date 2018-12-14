Mumbai: Seven months on, headless body identified; 3 held

Seven MONTHS after the Ambarnath police found the decapitated body of a man near an electric tower, the police claimed to have identified the deceased through digital reconstruction of his face that was found 500 m away from his body.

The man has been identified Bindresh Prajapati, a small-time businessman living in Ambernath. He had gone missing in April.

While the body was identified last month, Prajapati’s wife Savitri (30) and two of her friends — Kisankumar Kannojiya and Rajesh Yadav — were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder. “The trio have been in constant touch since April. Some of their chats have led us to believe that they hatched a plan to kill Prajapati. However, we are not yet sure why he was killed,” the officer said.

On April 10, Ambernath police had found the headless body in Javasai village. “The body was decomposed and found atop a small hillock. The head was found after a few hours around 500 m away. But the entire skin of the face was burnt,” said a police officer.

After trying to identify the body through its tattoos, the police contacted forensic experts. “We contacted Dr Harish Pathak of KEM hospital. He told us that based on the skull pattern and the burnt skin, they could digitally make a face resembling the deceased. Once the digital image was formed, we sent it to all our sources. We finally got a lead in the same area where the body was found,” said the officer.