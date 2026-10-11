Mumbai civic body, Sukoon Nilaya to open 7 free palliative care centres

Starting from 13 beds, the Foundation has expanded to 35 beds, and is in the process of expanding the facility to 75 beds.

Marking World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation along with Sukoon Nilaya Foundation announced plans to open up seven free palliative care and adult daycare centres across Mumbai. Palliative care refers to care given to people living with serious medical conditions, focusing on improving their quality of life.

“In Maharashtra alone, there are potentially 2.6 million people who need palliative care. However, only 20,000 get access to holistic and comprehensive care,” noted Dr Eric Borges, chairman of the King George V Memorial Trust, under which the Sukoon Nilaya Foundation was formed.

Dr Borges, an interventional cardiologist, was the vision behind the Sukoon Nilaya palliative centre in 2021, a free-of-cost palliative centre offering all-round support to non-cancer patients, from physical to psychological to spiritual and social, the first of its kind in Mumbai. The foundation took root in Mahalaxmi, on the very grounds that the King George V Memorial Trust had started an infirmary in 1939.